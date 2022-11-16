Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. PriceSmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 274.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $642,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,955,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,481 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. 2,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

