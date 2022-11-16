Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 568,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

