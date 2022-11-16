Algorand Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $195.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023460 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,327,470,324 coins and its circulating supply is 7,105,248,902 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

