Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,418,000 after buying an additional 1,192,020 shares during the period. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Alight by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,163 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alight Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alight stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 2,717,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

