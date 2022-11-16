Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $298.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $212.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.77 and its 200-day moving average is $247.31. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $698.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

