Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $212.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $698.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 512,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

