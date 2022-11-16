Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 998,411 shares.The stock last traded at $211.60 and had previously closed at $218.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.31. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

