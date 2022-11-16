Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 26,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.99. 24,647,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,392,465. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

