Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 12,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. 1,069,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

