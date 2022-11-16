Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 52,389 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ChargePoint worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.