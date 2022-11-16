Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,426,155 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,426,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 9,756,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 938,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,070 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy



Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

