Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of SunPower worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 70,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
