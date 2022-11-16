Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 416.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 155.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 124.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

