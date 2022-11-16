Alps Advisors Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 545.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $350.08 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.45.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.