Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

