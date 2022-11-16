Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,190 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

