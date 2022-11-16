Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.