Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 19,535 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.6% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 274,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,920 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

