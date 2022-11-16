Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCB remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,687. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

