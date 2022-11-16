Amaze World (AMZE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.34 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $70.34 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00007881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

