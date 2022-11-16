AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $504.49

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.49 and traded as high as $520.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $520.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.89 and its 200-day moving average is $501.90.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

