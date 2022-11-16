Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Ameresco Trading Down 1.4 %

AMRC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 213,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

