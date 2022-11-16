American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

