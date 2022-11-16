American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 12,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,557. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.