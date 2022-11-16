Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.