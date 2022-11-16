Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after buying an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

