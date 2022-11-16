Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AirBoss of America (ABSSF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS: ABSSF):

11/10/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50.

11/2/2022 – AirBoss of America was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

10/28/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$15.00.

10/26/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

ABSSF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 6,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

