Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

Bechtle (ETR: BC8) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €37.00 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €43.00 ($44.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €56.00 ($57.73) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €37.00 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/26/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €52.00 ($53.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/19/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/19/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BC8 traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €37.32 ($38.47). 263,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €32.57 ($33.58) and a 12 month high of €65.72 ($67.75).

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

