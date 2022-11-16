Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently:

11/15/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.50 to $36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00.

10/19/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

10/6/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 36,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Get The Carlyle Group Inc alerts:

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.