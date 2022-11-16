Analyzing Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.22 $265.76 million $7.55 11.23

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magic Empire Global and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $146.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.82%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 18.11% 15.23% 4.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Magic Empire Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

