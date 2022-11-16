Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Stock Performance

ANGH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Anghami has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

