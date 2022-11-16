AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE:AU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 2,793,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,778. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

