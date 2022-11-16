Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 25,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.25. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 508.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

