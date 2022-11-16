Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Update

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 25,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.25. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
