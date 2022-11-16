Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,128.40.

ANFGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($12.93) to GBX 1,050 ($12.34) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,275 ($14.98) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.