Apollo Currency Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $445,889.64 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023521 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.