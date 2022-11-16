Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AFT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

