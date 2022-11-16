Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.78.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
