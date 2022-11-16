Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 147,950 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Aqua Metals Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
