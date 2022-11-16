Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 147,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

About Aqua Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

