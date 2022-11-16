Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.77. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 3,856 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $175,522.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,292,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,917. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 353,606 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

