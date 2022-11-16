Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.79. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 8,415 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

