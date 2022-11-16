Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.79. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 8,415 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.