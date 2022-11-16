Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 608,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,840. The company has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

