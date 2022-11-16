Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 435,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arhaus by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.