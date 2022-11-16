Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,053. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Artelo Biosciences

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

