Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 2,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Artivion Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Artivion by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 193,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Artivion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 64,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Artivion by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 274,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

