Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

