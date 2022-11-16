Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $316.25 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00056832 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $316.25 million and approximately $49.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00628487 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00233566 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
