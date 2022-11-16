Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Asana makes up approximately 8.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 2.22% of Asana worth $74,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 41,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

