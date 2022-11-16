Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target to $6.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 491.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPAY. TheStreet raised FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

