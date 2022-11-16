ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $36.91 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. ASD has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05712312 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,528,831.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

