Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 916,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 45.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $246.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

